Ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, May 28, said he looked forward to flying back to his cows and sheep in Daura, Katsina state

Buhari said Nigerians are tough to control, but his cattle are much easier to control

The former Nigerian leader spoke at the inauguration Dinner/Gala Night, organised by the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said he cannot wait to get back to his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari spoke at a dinner held on Sunday, May 28, in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Muhammadu Buhari said he is eager to return to Daura to tend to his cattle. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The 80-year-old stated that his cows are easier to control than Nigerians.

He said:

“I am looking forward to tomorrow to fly to my base and go back to my cows and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians.”

Furthermore, Buhari thanked the heads of state and representatives that were in attendance for the handover for their support and wished them well.

"Your excellencies, heads of state and government, and their representatives, I thank you very much and I say goodbye to you and wish us the best of luck."

Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Julius Maado Bio of Sierra Leone were in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng