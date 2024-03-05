A Nigerian man who started a small pig farm has graduated into a large-scale player in the livestock industry

In an interview with Lucky Udu, the man revealed that he started his pig farm in 2016 with N270,000

He said he now has 1000 pigs on his farm and that he makes N30 million every month from selling pigs

A Nigerian man who is into livestock farming said his pig farm fetches him N30 million monthly.

He made this known in a video interview he granted to roving storyteller, Lucky Udu, who visited his pig farm.

The pig farmer says he makes N30 million monthly. photo credit: Facebook/Luky Udu.

Source: Facebook

The man, Dr Bakaida, said he kicked off the pig farm in 2016 with a capital of N270,000, but it has grown in leaps and bounds.

Pig farming in Nigeria

He said the pig farming business has the ability to fetch one N500 million every year because pork meat is useful for many things.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said pork meat is used in the production of confectioneries such as gala, some biscuits and other snacks.

His words:

"In 2016, I ventured into pig farming with about nine pigs which I bought around N270,000. At that time, I didn't have a structure to keep the pigs, so I kept them in an uncompleted building. That was how I continued to nurture them until they became what they are today. I have over 1000 pigs in my farm worth over N100 million."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to as man makes money in pig farming

Bettergirl Okechukwu Enoch said:

"I know him, he is a very ambitious man. I knew when he started this pig farm, then he was also in poultry too. The man na hustler abeg and above all he is a giver so whatever he enjoys today, he worked for it years back in Aba."

Ekene Palazo Backup reacted:

"Before you consider it, check his time he started 8 years ago. It's not that easy."

Nigerian graduate becomes a fish farmer

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate became a fish farmer.

The young man is a graduate of the Abia State University, Uturu, but he now earns his living through fish farming.

He said fish farming is a lucrative business but revealed that it is capital-intensive.

Source: Legit.ng