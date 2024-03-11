A Nigerian lady was spotted in a video showing off fat cows, sampling them for sell to potential customers

In the video, the lady mentioned that one cow cost N500,000 at the time she made the post on TikTok

She stated that she sells male cows, and some of her followers said they would like to patronise her

A Nigerian lady who deals in livestock has shared a video on TikTok to show off fat cows online.

In the video, the lady, @maureenhd1, was pointing at the cows and mentioning their individual prices.

The lady shows people her fat cows. Photo credit: TikTok/@maureenhd1.

Source: TikTok

According to Maureen, one cow at the time she posted the video cost between N450,000 to N570,000.

She, however, added that there is a delivery fee of N50,000 if the buyer wants the cow brought to them.

The video caught the attention of many people, some of them surprised that a lady was selling cows.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of young lady who sells cows

@Lasisi Raphael said:

"Please don't be standing at the back of animals. They can kick you."

@prince Kingsley skillful said:

"I do buy from Asaba but der prices are costly."

@doctor Michael said:

"N550k? So no cow of N200k again, like before."

@Lasisi Raphael said:

"My God will bless your business in Jesus' name, don't be discouraged, God will enlarge your coast."

@businessguy said:

"Hmmmm the cows are very affordable compared to prices over here despite adding haulage fee."

@NeYoPaPi. said:

"But how can you move this to Lagos, Omo na payment on delivery sha."

@Omuma Asa ahu said:

"I want to buy for my man."

@Damola asked:

"I need 10 small cows that is no more breastfeeding for rearing in Oyo state. How much?"

