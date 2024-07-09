Amid heavy criticism, the House of Representatives has sent an important message to President Tinubu

Reps on Tuesday advised the federal government to halt the implementation of the Samoa Agreement until all issues are addressed

The House resolved to investigate the controversial provisions of the agreement following concerns by Minority Leader Aliyu Madaki

On Tuesday, July 9, the House of Representatives, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government to suspend the implementation of the Samoa Agreement over the alleged Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender clause.

President Tinubu is under pressure as Reps make decisions on the implementation of the Samoa Agreement. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

In moving the motion on Tuesday, Minority Leader Aliyu Madaki drew the House's attention to the clause that highlights “gender equality” and describes it as a Trojan horse that could violate the country's morals.

However, the legislative chamber directed its Committee on National Planning to investigate the agreement within four weeks and report back for further legislative action, Channels TV reported.

As reported by The Punch, the House resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance brought on the floor of the green chamber by Madaki, and 87 others during plenary on Tuesday.

Legit.ng reported that the Samoa Agreement is the overarching legal framework for the European Union’s relations with 79 countries. This includes 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific countries.

On June 28, a national daily, in its lead story, alleged that the agreement contained a clause to legalise same-sex relationships in Nigeria.

In a swift reaction, the federal government through the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; alongside his counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Mohammed Idris, denied the claim and stated that Nigeria has “existing legislation against same-sex relationships.”

Tinubu's led government also threatened legal action against the media house.

LGBTQ: NBA addresses controversy surrounding Samoa agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Samoa agreement.

The NBA President Yakubu Maikyau clarified that there is no LGBTQ rights requirement in the Samoa agreement signed by the Nigerian government.

Maikyau called for caution and proper education as the negative narratives about the agreement are been pushed along faith and cultural lines.

