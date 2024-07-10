Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared the N30,000 national minimum wage unsustainable due to economic challenges exacerbated by recent reforms

The retreat was attended by members of the Senate and House Committees on Labour

Akpabio affirmed the 10th National Assembly's support for a new minimum wage and pledged expedited consideration of the Minimum Wage Bill

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio stated that the current N30,000 national minimum wage is no longer sustainable.

He made these remarks on Monday, July 8, during a one-day retreat organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

Senate president, Akpabio speaks on minimum wage Photo credit: Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

The retreat, themed 'Labour Reforms and the Quest for a Living Wage in Nigeria: Focus on Legislative Intervention,' was attended by members of the Senate and House Committees on Labour, Employment, and Productivity.

Represented by Senator Diket Plang, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Akpabio highlighted that the economic conditions in Nigeria, exacerbated by ongoing reforms under the Bola Tinubu administration such as fuel subsidy removal and currency floatation, make the current minimum wage unsustainable, as reported by Premium Times.

The minimum wage has been one of the burning issues in the country since the emergence of President Tinubu yet unresolved. However, the president recently invited Labour for a round table discussion, Leadership reported.

Akpabio emphasized that the 10th National Assembly, under his leadership, supports Nigerian workers in their demand for a new minimum wage and a living wage.

He cited several interventions by the Senate to address this issue, including facilitating meetings with key stakeholders such as labour leaders, private sector representatives, and relevant government agencies, to underscore their solidarity with workers' demands.

He said:

“The interventions happened at a time when all hopes for timely resolution seemed lost, ultimately leading to a truce and suspension of the industrial actions initiated by labour.”

Akpabio vows to facilitate speedy approval of news minimum wage

The Senate President committed to expediting the review and approval of the new Minimum Wage Bill whenever it is submitted to the National Assembly by the president.

He said:

“Let me assure you that we stand by this commitment. We cannot afford to fail the nation at this critical time.”

Organized labour in Nigeria has been advocating for a new national minimum wage, prompting them to engage in various strikes recently to emphasize their requests.

Tinubu sends invitation to Labour over new minimum wage

In another development, President Bola Tinubu will meet with the Organised Labour on Thursday, July 11, in Abuja to discuss a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Legit.ng reported that the meeting will be held at the Aso Villa, and the President is expected to make a decision on the proposed minimum wage.

