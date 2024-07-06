Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Following claims that a $150 billion Samoa trade deal signed by the Bola Tinubu administration has an LGBT clause, the federal government has said it will use every lawful means to seek redress in the court of law.

Legit.ng reports that LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information, said Nigerians were deliberately misinformed about the controversial Samoa agreement. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'Nigerian newspaper championing jaundiced narratives' - FG

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, disclosed the government's stance during a press briefing held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

Idris said although the federal government under President Bola Tinubu has maintained an open-arm relationship with the media, “it is however disheartening that some elements are abusing this free environment guaranteed by the government”.

The minister said:

“We are alarmed by the level of reckless reporting and statements by some media organisations and individuals that border on national security and stability.

“While we sometimes view and treat those occasional reporting as part of media's normal work, we have now seen a pattern that is difficult to be wished away as normal journalism.

“The insidious and inciting publications by the Daily Trust these past months have come across as nothing but a deliberate effort to brush the government with a tar. On many occasions we have restrained ourselves from believing that this was the case but the consistency of the jejune and mischievous publications leaves us with no option.”

Idris continued:

“In the aftermath of the coup in Niger Republic, Daily Trust championed a jaundiced narrative that the Federal Government was driving the country into a war and twisted it with regional sentiment to cause disaffection. The same newspaper gave a banner headline to a baseless accusation that the Government was working on citing foreign military bases in the country. Neither Daily Trust nor originators of that imaginative allegation provided any shred of evidence.

“Then just two weeks ago, Daily Trust concocted and popularised a lie that the Federal Government had renamed the Murtala Mohammed Expressway in Abuja to Wole Soyinka Way. In all those instances all that the paper depended on were falsehood and hearsays. They also showed no remorse or the humility to recant.

“We however did not envisage that Daily Trust and people behind it could decend to the reckless level of attempting to set the country on fire by falsely accusing the government of signing a deal to promote LGBTQ. We found that despicable and wicked because the allegation is nowhere in the document signed. Surprisingly, the paper put forward no evidence nor provided the agreement allegedly signed to prove their point.”

Furthermore, the FG lamented that the “baseless and sensational story” has unfortunately formed a basis for khutba (sermons) by some respected religious leaders in the north thereby raising tempers.

The Nigerian government said:

“We continue on the honourable path of civility by restraining ourselves from taking self-help or draconian measures. While past governments clamped down on the media for infractions much lower than this, we are however toeing the path of civility and the rule of law.

“This afternoon, I have the Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning to provide more clarity on this issue.

“But beyond this, the federal government is lodging a formal complaint to the NPAN Ombudsman on this irresponsible reporting.

“In addition, the federal government will use every lawful means to seek redress in the court of law.

