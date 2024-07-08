The signing of the Samoa Agreement by President Bola Ahmed-led federal government has generated many heated arguments

Many Nigerians have expressed concern about the country being forced to legalise LGBTQ and same-sex relationships

This article focuses on the ten most important things to know about the Samoa Agreement which Nigeria is part of

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Samoa Agreement has become one of the most talked about national issues in the country after Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and economic planning, confirmed the signing of the deal.

The controversy surrounding the agreement was the alleged claim that it contained LGBTQ clauses.

Samoa Agreement contains no LGBTQ clause Photo credit: @PressACP

Source: Twitter

The federal government has, however, denied that such a claim existed in the agreement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This article listed the ten important things to know about the Samoa Agreement as reported by The Punch.

10 things to know about Samoa Agreement

1. The Samoa Agreement is a vital legal framework for cooperation between the European Union and its member states, on the one hand, and members of OACPS on the other.

2. It’s called the ‘Samoa Agreement’ because its signing took place on the Island of Samoa iduring the 46th session of the ACP-EU Council of Ministers.

3. Nigeria and other members of the OACPS signed the agreement based on six key priorities to tackle the main challenges in the member countries over the next two decades.

4. As reported by @PressACP, the Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the EU, Obinna Onowu, signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria at the OACPS Secretariat in Brussels on June 28, 2024.

5. Human rights, democracy and governance; peace and security; human and social development; inclusive, sustainable economic growth and development; environmental sustainability and climate change; and mobility/migration are priorities of the agreement

6. An important principle of the agreement is that ‘’the Parties shall make decisions and undertake actions at the most appropriate domestic, regional or multi-country level’’.

7. No Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) clause in the agreement.

8. The EU and all its member states signed the agreement on November 15, 2023. Out of the 79 members of the OACPS, 74, including Nigeria, signed before the deadline of June 30, 2024.

9. The Samoa Agreement is a veritable instrument for Nigeria’s development cooperation with the EU beyond aid. The OACPS–EU Partnership is one of the most diverse and multifaceted development pacts in the international system.

10. The agreement is to be ratified after due consideration and approval by the Federal Executive Council, National Economic Council, and the National Assembly.

Tinubu denies plan to legalise LGBTQ rights

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government had denied the report that Tinubu was planning to introduce LGBT rights into the country.

Clarifying the rumour clauses in the Samoa Agreement, the presidency said Nigeria law superseded the agreement.

The federal government assured that President Tinubu would not sign any agreement that would contradict the interest of Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng