The House of Representatives has reacted to the report that the Green Chamber asked the federal government to suspend the implementation of the Samoa agreement

The Spokesman of the House, Hon. Akintunde Rotimi, said the House resolved to thoroughly scrutinise the Samoa Partnership Agreement

Akuntunde said there was no call for the suspension of the agreement nor for its implementation

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has denied asking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to suspend the implementation of the Samoa agreement over alleged LBBTQ clauses.

The Spokesman of the House, Hon. Akintunde Rotimi, said the lower chamber called on the federal government to investigate the controversial clauses allegedly contained in the Samoa Partnership Agreement.

Akintunde said this is to ensure the agreements sufficiently align with constitutional provisions, extant laws, and the national interests and values of Nigeria.

As reported by The Nation, Akintunde made this known in a statement on Wednesday, July 10.

“During the debate, concerns were raised regarding alleged clauses purportedly mandating support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community as a prerequisite for financial and other aid from developed nations.

“Additionally, apprehensions were expressed about several specific articles within the agreement, including Articles 2.5, 29.5, 36.2, and 88, which some lawmakers believe may not align with Nigeria’s national interests and values, especially in the absence of a reservation clause."

He further stated that:

“It is important to clarify that the House of Representatives did not resolve to call for the suspension of the agreement nor for the suspension of its implementation, as has been erroneously reported by some media houses.

“Instead, the House resolved to thoroughly scrutinise the Samoa Partnership Agreement for all contentious clauses through legislative hearings."

LGBTQ: NBA addresses controversy surrounding Samoa agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Samoa agreement.

The NBA President Yakubu Maikyau clarified that there is no LGBTQ rights requirement in the Samoa agreement signed by the Nigerian government.

Maikyau called for caution and proper education as the negative narratives about the agreement are pushed along faith and cultural lines.

