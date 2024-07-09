The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Samoa agreement

The NBA President Yakubu Maikyau clarified that there is no LGBTQ rights requirement in the Samoa agreement signed by the Nigerian government

Maikyau called for caution and proper education as the negative narratives about the agreement are been pushed along faith and cultural lines

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has dismissed claims that the Samoa Agreement signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government requires that Nigeria to endorse or accept LGBTQ rights.

The NBA President Yakubu Maikyau, said there is no provision in the agreement requiring Nigeria to accept LGBTQ or gay rights as a pre-condition for a $150bn loan.

Maikyau made this known in a statement issued on Monday, July 8 regarding Nigeria signing the Samoa Agreement, The Punch reports.

He explained that the agreement was expressly made subject to the local laws and the sovereignty of Nigeria and other members.

“I wish to state that there is no provision in the SAMOA agreement which requires Nigeria to accept or in any way recognize LGBTQ or gay rights, either as a pre-condition for a loan of $150 Billion USD or at all.

“Instead, the agreement was expressly made subject to the local laws and the sovereignty of the contracting Nations. That is to say, the SAMOA agreement recognises, for instance, Nigeria’s Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2023 and of course, the Supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)."

As reported by Daily Trust, he added that the NBA would have since advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government not to enter the agreement if it had the ability to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The NBA boss called for caution and proper education as the negative narratives about the agreement are been pushed along very sensitive lines of faith, culture and morality.

