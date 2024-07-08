In Ogun State, swift action by police and soldiers averted a potential crisis in Aseese, Owode Egba,

The conflict reportedly stemmed from a court order by Justice B.B. Adebowale on July 1, favoring Paul Audu

At a meeting on Thursday, CP Abiodun Alamutu warned against any illegal actions, directing the DPO Ibafo to maintain peace

Ogun state - The timely intervention of police officers on duty and a patrol team of soldiers likely prevented a tragic incident in Aseese, a large community in Owode Egba Local Government Area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Eyewitness reports from Saturday, July 6, detail how a routine patrol of Nigerian Army soldiers intervened in a clash involving local police stationed at the Inner City Mission compound and thugs backed by a detachment of heavily armed Police Mobile Force (PMF) 41.

Nigerian police assisted by soldiers prevented violence in Ogun state Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

The confrontation, orchestrated by thugs nearly sparked widespread chaos and lawlessness within the Aseese Community of Ogun State, as reported by The Authority.

What ignited the crisis?

As reported by Africa Independent Television, sources alleged that the conflict stemmed from a court order issued by Justice B.B. Adebowale of the Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta on Monday, July 1.

The order favored Paul Audu, demanding the removal of a fence between his property and the Inner City Mission.

The defendants, Inner City Mission for Children, immediately filed an appeal and obtained a stay of execution the same day through their lawyer, Mr. Kazeem Gbadamosi SAN of Adebayo & Gbadamosi SAN & Co.

Despite the appeal processes being served on the plaintiffs, their lawyer, Mr. Awosika, and authorities including the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, and the Ibafo Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Paul Audu allegedly approached the DPO on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, insisting on police assistance to enforce the court order.

The DPO declined, citing the stay of execution and appeal documents already served.

In response, the aggrieved party mobilized PMF 41 officers from outside Ogun State to support the demolition, disregarding the legal processes and the court's instructions for police assistance by the local DPO in Ibafo.

The source said:

"When they arrived at the fence site, Femi attempted to demolish the fence. The workers on the property resisted him and his associates, and there was also resistance against the PMF 41 personnel.

"With tensions escalating, the DPO quickly intervened to mediate. He instructed both sides to appear before the police commissioner in Abeokuta by 10 am on Thursday."

Police waded in

At the Thursday morning meeting, CP Abiodun Alamutu reportedly cautioned both parties to maintain the current situation.

He specifically warned that any attempt by Paul Audu, the plaintiff in the High Court Order, to demolish the fence would be unlawful, stressing that the appellate court process must be allowed to proceed uninterrupted.

However, the aggrieved defied the police commissioner's instructions.

Around 2 pm, they forcefully entered their neighbours' premises with an excavator and proceeded to damage the fence.

The Mopol officers fired shots into the air to intimidate the neighbours' workers who attempted to resist the property damage. The sound of gunfire and cries of distress drew the attention of patrolling soldiers to the scene.

Meanwhile, CP Alamutu has restated his order for the DPO Ibafo to ensure that the existing situation at the time of the appeal remains unchanged, with no additional disturbance to the peace in the area.

Tragedy as engine roller kills steel company worker in Ogun

In another report, Yahaya Ibrahim, a 27-year-old employee at KAM Steel Integrated Company, tragically died after slipping and falling onto an engine roller at the company's factory along the Sagamu-Ogijo Expressway in Ogun State.

Legit.ng reported that the incident occurred at 4:50 am on Sunday while Ibrahim was working.

Source: Legit.ng