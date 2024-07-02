Four members of the Imo state House of Assembly have been suspended over their move against the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe

The Speaker confirmed their suspension on Tuesday and disclosed to newsmen that all suspended members plotting to impeach him, "have been removed from all Standing Committee they chair"

The suspension was announced during a plenary session by Speaker Olemgbe, during plenary

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Tuesday, July 2, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, announced the suspension of four members for plotting to impeach the speaker.

The one year anniversary of the 10th House, Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) held on June 2, 2024. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Four members suspended over plot to impeach speaker

As reported by The Punch, the suspended lawmakers included Samuel Otuibe (Ahiazu-Mbaise), Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte-Mbaise), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe state Constituency), and Dominic Ezerioha (Oru-West).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to reports, Chike Olemgbe said the decision to suspend the lawmakers was taken at the executive session.

The Speaker also announced that all standing Committees belonging to the suspended members have been retrieved from them.

Meanwhile, during the plenary on Tuesday, the speaker made minor reshufflement on the standing Committees.

As reported by The New Telegraph, some of the suspended members present during the announcement declined to speak to newsmen.

Who is Chike Olemgbe?

Chike Olemgbe was elected as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly in 2023 at age 40.

The first-time lawmaker, representing Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, was elected during the inauguration of the 10th State House of Assembly in Owerri, the state capital.

Olemgbe is the immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihitte/Uboma LGA, The Punch reported.

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers

In another similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, May 6, suspended three lawmakers.

The lawmakers were suspended reportedly due to an alleged juju scare in the Assembly complex, as well as an alleged plot to impeach Agbebaku and other principal officers.

The suspended lawmakers are Donald Okogbe (PDP, Akoko-Edo II), Bright Iyamu (PDP, Orhionmwon II), and Adeh Isibor (All Progressives Congress, APC, Esan Northeast I).

Source: Legit.ng