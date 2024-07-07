Yahaya Ibrahim an employee at KAM Steel Integrated Company in Ogun State, died after slipping and falling onto an engine roller

Despite efforts from coworkers to save 27-year-old Ibrahim, he was crushed by the machine to death

His body has been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue in Sagamu, confirmed by the Ogun State Police Command

Ogun state - Yahaya Ibrahim, a 27-year-old employee at KAM Steel Integrated Company, tragically died after slipping and falling onto an engine roller at the company's factory along the Sagamu-Ogijo Expressway in Ogun State.

The incident occurred at 4:50 am on Sunday while Ibrahim was working.

Ogun State police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, reacts to the death of a steelworker Photo credit: @OgunTwitta

Source: Twitter

The Ogun State Police Command has, however, confirmed the incident.

Ibrahim was operating the engine roller when he suddenly slipped and was crushed by the machine.

Despite efforts from fellow employees to rescue him, Ibrahim did not survive, The Punch reported.

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the command, stated that the deceased’s body had been transported to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue in Sagamu.

She said:

"Our officers on traffic inspection visited the scene following a distress call. It was an industrial accident. The body has been deposited at the OOUTH morgue in Sagamu."

Attempts to contact KAM Steel Integrated Company for comment were unsuccessful, as calls to the company’s listed phone number went unanswered on Sunday, July 7

However, a similar incident happened when a 25-year-old construction worker died after falling from a storey building at a construction site in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

According to police, the worker fell while removing lintel wood from the site.

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians, however, took to their social media X handle to react to this development.

@attamakuza said:

"This is unfortunate. This is another man who stepped out of his home to hustle."

@__a_jay said:

"So sad. May God console the family."

TASUED postpones exams after cultists murder 400l student

In another development, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) management in Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has indefinitely suspended the ongoing second-semester examinations.

Legit.ng reported that this decision comes in response to the murder of a final-year student, Olaoye Fabiyi, by suspected cultists.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Odubela Ayotunde, announced that all examinations have been put on hold until further notice., clarifying that reported that the university’s public relations officer clarified that no gunshots were reported at the incident scene or elsewhere on campus.

Source: Legit.ng