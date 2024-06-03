Imo State Governor, Uzodimma Flags Off Afrexim Bank Quality Centre
- The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has inaugurated the Afrexim Bank’s Quality Assurance Centre
- The governor said the move is to attract investment and spur industrialisation in the state
- Uzodimma noted that the centre will also ensure that African products meet the required standards
Governor Hope Uzodimma has flagged off the African Export-Import (AFRIEXIM) Bank's Quality Assurance Centre project in Imo State.
The assurance centre, located at Umuowa, Ngor Okpala, is set to be a game-changer in ensuring that made-in-Africa products meet international standards and technical regulations, promoting exports.
The will centre will boost African products
With a budget of $50 million, the Afriexim Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) is expected to boost quality standards and economic growth in Imo State significantly.
The flag-off of the AQAC marks a milestone in Governor Uzodimma's passionate drive to industrialise the state.
The governor's vision and dedication towards attracting investments and fostering partnerships are evident in the significant developments taking place in the state.
Imo State is gradually becoming the economic and business hub of the South East region and the nation, with initiatives like the AQAC paving the way for sustainable growth and development.
The Quality Assurance Centre project is poised to address issues relating to the quality of African products, ensuring that they meet international standards and technical regulations.
Afrexim Bank Centre to spur investment
This will boost the export sector and enhance the competitiveness of African products in the global market.
The AQAC will be crucial in positioning Imo State as a critical player in Nigeria's industrialisation and economic growth.
Governor Hope Uzodimma's administration has proactively attracted investments and fostered partnerships that drive economic growth and development in Imo State.
The flag-off of the AQAC project is a testament to the governor's commitment to transforming the state into a thriving business and industrial hub.
With strategic initiatives like the AQAC, Imo State is on track to becoming a leader in Nigeria's quality assurance and economic development.
The launch of the Quality Assurance Centre project has been met with enthusiasm and optimism by various stakeholders in Imo State.
More jobs for Imo people
The project is expected to create job opportunities, enhance skills development, and boost the export capacity of locally-made products.
This development signifies a new chapter in Imo State's economic landscape and paves the way for sustainable growth and development.
Overall, the flag-off of the African Export-Import Bank's Quality Assurance Centre project in Imo State is a significant development that heralds a new era of economic growth and industrialisation.
Governor Hope Uzodimma's commitment to driving investments and fostering partnerships is paying off, with Imo State poised to become a key player in Nigeria's economic landscape.
The AQAC project is set to revolutionise quality assurance standards and promote exports, positioning Imo State as a force to be reckoned with in the global market.
