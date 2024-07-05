There are growing concerns about the sudden and mysterious deaths of academics in federal universities in northern Nigeria. This is as the region battles terrorism in the northeast and banditry in the northwest and north-central.

According to The Punch, no less than five professors and one doctor died at the Federal University of Maiduguri, Borno state, the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, and the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State. All within the space of two months.

Professors who died in Northern Nigeria in two months Photo Credit: @ProfIsaPantami, @HausaRoom

Source: Twitter

Below is the list of the academics:

Tiri Gyan David of FUD

Dr Tiri Gyan David of the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, tragically passed away. His death occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, July 2, when suspected terrorists stormed his residence and attacked him. The motive behind the attack is still unknown, but it is believed to be connected to his work as an academic.

The academic community mourned the loss of David, a dedicated and passionate lecturer. His colleagues and students expressed shock and sadness at his sudden demise, remembering him as a kind and knowledgeable individual who made significant contributions to his field. His death serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by academics in Nigeria and the need for improved security measures to ensure their safety.

Professor Yusuf Saidu's death

Professor Yusuf Saidu, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Development at Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, sadly passed away on Monday, July 1, while travelling on the Sokoto-Zamfara-Kaduna highway.

He was believed to be on his way to Kaduna State. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, but it was reported that he was attacked by suspected bandits.

The academic community was grieved about the loss of Professor Saidu, a renowned scholar and dedicated educator. His colleagues and students have paid tribute to his memory, remembering him as a brilliant and compassionate individual who made significant contributions to his field.

Professor Abdulkadir Kamar of UNIMAID

Professor Abdulkadir Kamar, a prominent scholar and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, has passed away at the age of 72. His death was announced after he was reportedly attacked at his office in the institution.

Professor Kamar was a renowned expert in his field who made significant contributions to education and research in Nigeria. The academic community has mourned his loss. He was known for his dedication, wisdom, and leadership.

UNIMAID's Professor Aliyu Mani

According to The Punch, Professor Mani reportedly died in a bomb blast earlier in May this year. His death was mourned by the university community.

Before his death, he was a professor in the Faculty of Veterinary in the institution.

Professor Mustapha Kokari of UNIMAID

Professor Kokari of the University of Maiduguri passed away after a brief illness. He was a lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences and had previously served as the Head of Department and Dean of the Faculty of Science in the university.

Professor Kokari made significant contributions to the field of biological sciences through his research and publications. The funeral prayer for the late Prof. Kokari took place on May 19, 2024.

Professor Ruth Wazis dies strangely

The Police Commissioner of Borno State Command, Yusuf Lawal, has confirmed the death of Professor Ruth Wazis, a lecturer in the Department of Business Management. Her death occurred under strange circumstances.

According to the Commissioner, Professor Wazis died in a "demonic accident", although no further details were provided. The incident has shocked the academic community, and an investigation is likely to follow to determine the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

Source: Legit.ng