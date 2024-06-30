The position of Vice-Chancellor has been occupied by men, but there's been a twist to this in recent years

As the education sector experiences significant changes and growth, women have also risen to the challenge, demonstrating academic prowess and exceptional leadership skills

This article by Legit.ng presents a list of women including Prof Lillian Salami, Prof. Florence Obi, and Prof Nnenna Oti, who are transforming Nigerian academics as Vice-Chancellors

Indeed, women have shown they are great leaders, bringing their experience and unique perspectives to leadership roles.

Prof. Lilian Salami, VC of UNIBEN, . Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, VC of UNILAG and Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, VC of UniAbuja. Photo credit: UNIBEN, UNILAG, UniAbuja

Recent reports indicate that women are constantly evolving and reaching new milestones across a wide spectrum of human activities. This can be traced down to their flexibility and empathy. They are also good builders, listeners, communicators, and emotionally intelligent.

In academics, some women who have be entrusted with leading roles to manage human and material resources have often proved that, given adequate backing, they can perform creditably.

In this piece, Legit.ng details some Nigerian amazons making invaluable contributions to the world of academics as female Vice-Chancellors.

Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi - UniAbuja

Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, is the acting vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja.

The 41-year-old renowned professor of International law, Maikudi, was appointed after Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah completed his tenure as the 6th vice chancellor of the institution.

She was the first female and youngest deputy dean of the Faculty of Law and the pioneer director at UniAbuja in 2018.

Prof. Folasade Ogunsola – UNILAG

It is interesting to note that Professor Folasade Ogunsola is the 13th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The professor of clinical microbiology, is the first female vice-chancellor in the school’s 60-year history.

Ogunsola, the daughter of the late eminent geographer, Prof. Akin Mabogunje, has served the university in various capacities.

She has served as the Provost of the College of Medicine in Idi Araba, Lagos and as a deputy vice chancellor to Ogundipe.

Professor Lilian Salami - UNIBEN

Professor Lilian Salami is the 10th substantive vice-chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo state. She was born in Jos, Plateau state, on the August 8th, 1956.

A home economist and former Dean of the Faculty of Education, Salami was appointed as the second female vice-chancellor of the institution following the tenure expiration of Grace Alele Williams, who was also the first female vice-chancellor in Nigeria.

Professor Florence Obi - UNICAL

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) appointed Professor Florence Obi as its 11th Vice Chancellor. She is the first female to head the institution in 45 years.

Obi, a Professor of Special Needs Education in the university, was appointed the VC of the institution on September 10, 2020, replacing Professor Zana Akpagu, whose tenure elapsed on November 30, 2020.

Professor Nnenna Oti - FUTO

Nnenna Oti, a professor of Soil Science and Environmental Conservation, emerged as the vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), defeating six other candidates to clinch the position.

She is the first female and eight substantive vice-chancellor of the 41 years old university. She was formerly the deputy vice chancellor (Academics) of the institution.

Professor Ibiyemi Bello - LASU

Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, a Professor of Physiology, is the ninth Vice Chancellor of Lagos state University (LASU).

She is the second female VC to occupy the exalted post in the Lagos State-owned tertiary institution.

The 57-year-old academic who was born on April 23, 1964, in Lagos, is the wife of the Lagos state ex-commissioner for environment and water resources, Tunji Bello.

Professor Kaletapwa Farauta - ADSU

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state, approved the appointment of Professor Kaletapwa Farauta as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Adamawa State University Mubi in 2020.

Until her appointment, she was the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

She also served as the Commissioner of Education in Adamawa State from August 2015 to July 2017. From there, she was appointed the acting vice-chancellor of ADSU by the Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Jibrilla, on July 17, 2017.

