A devastating attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State, leaving a lecturer dead and two of his children abducted.

Dr. Tiri Gyan David, Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics, Extension, and Rural Development at the university, was killed in the bandit attack at his residence in Yarima Quarters, Low-Cost Estate.

Eyewitnesses report that the bandits invaded the community with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically to scare residents.

The hoodlums then abducted two of the lecturer's children, leaving the community in a state of shock and grief.

The Katsina Police Command has confirmed the incident, with spokesman Abubakar Sadiq promising a detailed statement soon.

Dutsinma is one of the local government areas in Katsina State struggling with frequent bandit attacks, despite efforts by the government and security agencies to restore peace.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for increased security measures to protect lives and properties.

Source: Legit.ng