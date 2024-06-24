The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) community has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Yusuf Saidu, Deputy VC in charge of Research, Innovation and Development was killed by armed bandits while travelling from Sokoto to Kaduna state

The university announced the tragic incident in a statement, describing him as a man of integrity, religion, dedication, and courage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Sokoto state - The Deputy Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), Prof. Yusuf Saidu, has been killed by armed bandits.

Prof. Saidu was reportedly shot dead by bandits around Kucheri town near the Zamfara state and Katsina state border.

Prof. Yusuf Saidu on his way to Kaduna from Sokoto state Photo credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened when the deceased, who was in charge of Research, Innovation and Development was travelling from Sokoto to Kaduna state, The Nation reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

University the death of Prof. Saidu in a statement issued on Monday, June 24.

“The death has occurred of Prof. Yusuf Saidu, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Development at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

“He was attacked and killed by bandits on his way to Kaduna from Sokoto State. A man of integrity, religion, dedication, and courage.”

As reported by Leadership, the deceased was described as a man of integrity, religion, dedication, and courage.

The federal university prayed for the repose of his soul and expressed their condolences to his family and colleagues.

“May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sins. This is a painful loss to all members of the University community and the academia at large.”

Bandits kill military commander

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an army commander, whose name was withheld, was gunned down at an ambush in Danmusa LGA of Katsina state.

The military general was said to have been called to provide reinforcement for the soldiers at the army camp at Sabon Garin Dan’Ali.

Sources said that the commander did not come in the usual armour tank but in a Hilux vehicle and was targeted by the bandits and shot dead.

Source: Legit.ng