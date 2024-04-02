Unknown attackers reportedly killed Dr Kamar Abdulkadir, a lecturer at UNIMAID, in his office on Sunday

According to reports, the assailants sneaked into Dr. Kamar's office and attacked him with a knife and hammer

The Borno state police command confirmed the unfortunate incident and disclosed that eight suspects had been arrested in connection to the murder

Borno state, Maiduguri - Dr Kamar Abdulkadir, a lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), has been brutally murdered by unknown attackers in his office.

As reported by Leadership newspaper on Monday, April 1, Abdulkadir was brutally murdered on Sunday, March 31, when the unknown gunmen sneaked into his office and attacked him with a knife and hammer.

Intelligence sources revealed to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurance expert and security analyst at Lake Chad, that the victim was later found dead in the pool of blood.

The sources said:

“His hands were peeled off when he tried to stop the attackers from stabbing him. They also used a hammer to smash his head and his spinal cord, killing him instantly.”

The killers also carted away his vehicle and other valuables as authorities searched for the suspects, Vanguard report added.

Police arrest 8 suspects as gunmen murder UNIMAID lecturer

Reacting, the Borno state police command said it had arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder of the lecturer, Leadership reported.

Spokesman of the police command, ASP Daso Kenneth, disclosed the arrest to journalists on Monday, April 1, in Maiduguri.

He said:

“It was confirmed that he was murdered in his office and his car got stolen by the killers.

“Eight people have been arrested and they are undergoing investigation to unravel those behind the act.”

