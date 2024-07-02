Governors from the Southeast region under the umbrella of SEGF have resolved to meet President Bola Tinubu to discuss the release of the proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Chairman of the forum and governor of Imo, Hope Uzodimma, announced the development on Tuesday, July 2, adding that they would discuss other pressing matters of the region with Tinubu

The governors also announced the appointment of Anyim Pius Anyim and Rotimi Amaechi as the chairman and secretary for the burial committee of the late Ogbonnaya Onu

Enugu - The South-East Governors Forum (SEGF) has reached a resolution to meet President Bola Tinubu over the detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The governors also announced the appointment of former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and ex-minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi as the chairman and secretary for the burial committee of the former minister of science and technology, the late Ogbonnaya Onu.

Hope Uzodimma, the chairman of the forum and governor of Imo state, disclosed this at the end of a meeting with his colleagues in the region at the Enugu state government house on Tuesday, July 2.

Uzodimma also disclosed their resolve to meet the President and discussed major issues affecting the South East region in the country.

Southeast governors received Obasanjo-led delegation

According to the Imo state governor, the SEGF received a delegation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the Commonwealth of Nations secretary general, and HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha.

His statement reads in part:

“The Forum deliberated on the review of the report of the South-East Security Summit held in September 2023 and agreed to implement the aspect pertaining to the security and economic degradation of the region.

“They affirmed their desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.”

All the five governors in the South-East were present at the meeting. They are Uzodimma, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Alex Otti of Abia, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and Peter Mbah of Enugu

