Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been hosted by the five governors of the Southeast as they moved to meet President Bola Tinubu to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu

The governors also announced the formation of a burial committee for the late minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi were appointed as the chairman and secretary of the committee

The governors in the Southeast region have hosted former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who visited them on a solidarity visit. They plan to meet President Bola Tinubu to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking to journalists at the end of their over seven hours meetings, the governors in the region set up a burial committee for the late minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu. The committee will be headed by the former president of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim.

Vanguard reported that the forum also appointed Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, as the secretary of the Ogbonnaya Onu burial committee. Other members included Igbo leaders who were drawn across the Igbo states.

Uzodimma reveals Obasanjo's delegation

According to Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor and chairman of the SEGF, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the Commonwealth of Nations secretary general, and HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha received a delegation.

His statement reads in part:

“The Forum deliberated on the review of the report of the South-East Security Summit held in September 2023 and agreed to implement the aspect pertaining to the security and economic degradation of the region.

“They affirmed their desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.”

All the five governors in the South-East were present at the meeting. They are Uzodimma, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Alex Otti of Abia, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and Peter Mbah of Enugu

Nnamdi Kanu: Southeast governors to meet Tinubu

