The House of Representatives member's video announcing his earnings on social media has been edited and being shared

In the video, Leke Abejide, representing the Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi state, spent 2 minutes and 45 seconds talking about the allegations concerning his earnings as lawmakers

However, in the trending video clip, the complete statement of the lawmaker was not captured, as it was reduced to 27-second

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The viral video showing Honourable Leke Abejide, the House of Representative representing Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi state, calling the attention of the lawmakers to one Adeola Fayehun on social media, who made a claim about his earnings has been edited

The edited 27-second video clip has been circulated on social media and WhatsApp, claiming that an unnamed lawmaker gave a breakdown of his earnings.

Viral video of Leke Abejide on Lawmakers' earnings edited Photo Credit: @lekeabejide23

Source: Twitter

According to Dubawa, a fact-checking organisation, aside from WhatsApp, where the video has been circulating, the video has also been published on Facebook and X. They can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The viral video had one Oluwatobi Enitan tagged in it, and that person turned out to be a journalist who was reporting from the national assembly.

Reps member speaks on lawmakers' earnings

In the full video of the lawmaker, Abejide stated that Fayehun, who is based in the United States, has been misinforming Nigerians, particularly about his constituents, about the activities at the National Assembly.

According to the Kogi lawmaker, Fayehun has been inciting the public, particularly his constituents, against him.

This time, Fayehun allegedly shared the lawmaker's supposed earnings on social media. However, the footage she shared does not capture the lawmaker's complete statement. She cut out the first 12 seconds and stopped precisely 42 seconds into the 2 minutes and 45 seconds that the lawmaker used to speak.

See the full video here:

How much Nigerian Senators are earning

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate earnings have become controversial since the debate on the new minimum wage has taken over Nigeria's space.

There are claims that a Nigerian senator earns N2.48m monthly as a basic salary, which has been fact-checked.

Citing RMAFC, a fact-check showed that the claim is partially true as the Senate president earned N2.48 million while other senators N2.26 million.

Source: Legit.ng