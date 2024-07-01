Shehu Sani has expressed joy in reaction to the news concerning veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs

The former Kaduna senator reacted sweetly as the wife of the popular actor, Joke Silva, disclosed that her husband "is alive and well"

Legit.ng reports that on Sunday, June 30, reports emerged claiming the veteran actor had passed on

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has expressed gratitude to God regarding the well-being of Nollywood veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Shehu Sani and Nollywood veteran actor Olu Jacobs. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories, Shehu Sani

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his X page on Sunday, June 30, Sani was relieved amid the raging social media death rumours and speculations about the actor.

Recall that trending reports about the demise of the actor emerged online on Sunday. Olu Jacobs, husband to Joke Silva, who battled dementia, was reported dead at the age of 82.

In a swift reaction, Nollywood actress Joke Silva debunked the rumour, saying “her husband is alive and doing just fine.”

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani tweeted:

"Thank God for the news that Olu Jacobs is alive."

Olu Jacobs: Nigerians react to Sani's statement

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on Sani's page and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@fesooyebade tweeted:

"We thank the Lord. Emergency reporters & Journalists can now delete their RIP posts."

@TheRealShedrak tweeted:

"May God continue to keep him alive in Jesus name Amen."

@vanrobbin11 tweeted:

"Are you sure?"

@Mr_francis55 tweeted:

"Olu is still eating right now."

@growwithsheriff tweeted:

"Alhamdulillah."

@Omatune tweeted:

"Thank God he is. See how fast bad news spreads."

@Comr_lucky1 tweeted:

"People will just be spreading fake rumors…it’s really disturbing."

