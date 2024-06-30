Actress Joke Silva, who is the wife to veteran actor Olu Jacobs, has reacted to rumours of his death

Joke Silva, in a conversation with the Press, gave an update about the veteran movie maker's health status

Another video of Olu Jacobs debunking his death is also trending online as netizens expressed excitement

Nollywood actress Joke Silva has broken her silence on viral rumours on social media that her husband and veteran Olu Jacobs is dead.

Joke, while speaking with PMNEWS on Sunday, June 30, debunked the rumour, saying “her husband is alive and doing just fine.”

Also, a video of Olu Jacobs debunking claims about his death while having a haircut has also emerged online.

This is the third time rumours about the death of Olu Jacobs will be making rounds on social media.

In 2020, Joke Silva confirmed the news of her husband Olu Jacobs' death to be false.

Netizens react as debunked rumours

grace_emmanuel_52:

"People are carrying rumors , this is an indication that he still has more years to spend in this world. Quick recovery sir."

oluwatumininugbonjubola:

"Why are they posting that kind of sensitive info I even typed RIP Legend may you live long Legend no sudden death for you."

starprosper4:

"May God be with him, he's not actually sick it's old age sickness..more protection sir."

lilianalbert10:

"Ahhh Jesus Christ."

emma_jesky:

"Make una dey confirm first na."

nene_george:

"This video just broke my heart, I just remembered when my dad was sick and couldn’t do anything for himself."

fayvour_rashona:

"Why is he so old."

omogboluisraelakpo:

"He is even stronger than those spreading fake rumours about him."

