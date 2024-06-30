Verydarkman has been rearrested by the Nigerian police amid his ongoing beef with several celebrities

The reports disclosed that Verydarkman was for allegedly exposing a Nigerian who was said to have committed fraud

A video of a man confirming the activist's arrest has also triggered reactions from social media users

Recent reports have revealed that the Nigerian police have arrested online activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

VeryDarkMan was reportedly arrested on the orders of the Police Commissioner of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command, Igwe.

Verydarkman re-arrested. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Vanguard reported that VDM’s law firm, Deji Adeyanju and Partners Chambers, on Sunday, June 30, said VeryDarkMan was arrested for allegedly exposing a Nigerian who reportedly duped somebody abroad.

According to Adeyanju, VDM was arrested for alleged defamation.

Below is another video of a man confirming VDM's arrest

Legit.ng recalls that VDM was recently released from detention some weeks back.

Netizens react to VDM's arrest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

ire_yi_mika:

"This is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes."

_heisvictor:

"He should stay there till Tinubu leaves office....."

___neche:

"Could’ve rearrested him before Davido’s wedding."

rosbliz:

"You're a good friend, tell him to talk less, when a person talks too much he or she becomes a nuisance."

______phiiiniii__:

"No wonder Nigeria Is Calm Today."

mrlukeson:

"He can be arrested a million times but the most important thing is, he has made a huge remark.Hand no fit cover the Sun from shining. Lock him up all you care but it doesn’t change the fact the young man is special."

segun_olaleye_21:

"His fans should tell him the truth. Very dark man has lost it. Going after people you have a vendetta with is not activism. Focus on the real issues and stop digressing."

lingeriebytemmy:

"That’s his home he just came out to receive small breeze."

Paulo Okoye calls out VDM

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover expressed dissatisfaction with the video VDM made about his woman.

The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate crashing to Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

Source: Legit.ng