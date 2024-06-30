Trending reports about the demise of Nollywood veteran actor Olu Jacobs have emerged online

Olu Jacobs, husband to Joke Silva, who battled dementia, reportedly passed on at the age of 82

Fans and followers have flooded different social media pages to pay tribute to the veteran actor

Nollywood has lost one of its veterans as a recent report claimed veteran actor Olu Jacobs, whose real name is Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs has passed on.

Reports of the actor's demise emerged on social media on Sunday, June 30 spurring reactions from online users as many recounted how they grew up watching him on TV screens.

However, as of the time of this report, there have been no confirmation from his family or close associate.

Recall that Jacobs had been battling dementia for some time. The veteran actor's wife and actress Joke Silva, in a viral video, disclosed that his poor health had changed him significantly.

She added that Olu Jacobs was no longer the man she walked down the aisle with 37 years ago.

Netizens mourn Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans and supporters pen tributes to the veteran actor. Read the comments below

capry_sunn:

“Till death do us apart” and joke silver surely did that Rip legend."

comfort_gabriella1:

"Jokè silver stood by him till death do them part,that’s a good marriage right theremay his soul rest in perfect peace."

b_uniqu.e:

"His wife stayed with him to the very end. Madam Joke silver is a legend. May his soul rest in peace."

ibrolee___:

"What a wife he had… she stood by him until the end …"

mightyroyal1:

"He really needs the rest he fought so hard RIP legend."

mas__ebi:

"I guess he’s the oldest among the Actors that passed on lately REST ON SIR."

