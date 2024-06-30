Officer Cadet Owowoh Princess Oluchukwu has stood out among her peers and made history

Princess Oluchukwu is the first Nigerian female officer to graduate from the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK

The Nigerian Army has promoted Second Lieutenant Oluchukwu Owowoh to the substantive rank of Lieutenant.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, authorised the promotion of Owowoh to the substantive rank of Lieutenant (Lt) in the Nigerian Army.

Interestingly, Lieutenant Owowoh's exceptional track record as a cadet earned her the distinction of becoming the first female Nigerian to be trained at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom (UK).

During RMAS’ Sovereign’s Parade in London, the 24-year-old Princess was among the 135 Officer Cadets who graduated from Commissioning Course 232 after completing 44 weeks of intensive training.

Facts about Princess Oluchukwu Owowoh

1. She is 24 years old

Officer Cadet Owowoh Princess Oluchukwu, according to the details from the Nigeran Defence Academy, is 24 years old.

2. Appointed as Company Senior under Officer Charlie

Princess joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state, Nigeria, in 2018.

She was appointed a Cadet Lance Corporal during her second year at the NDA, and a Cadet Sergeant in her fourth year.

But in her fifth year, Princess Owowoh was appointed as a Company Senior Under Officer Charlie (CSUO C). She held this appointment with two other female counterparts and made history as the first female to assume the position of CSUO in the academy.

3. Bagged first-class honors in Biological Sciences

The 24-year-old Officer Cadet is also a first-class graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) (Biological Sciences).

Having achieved distinction at the NDA, Princess’ academic excellence was highlighted by her completion of the Academics Wing of the commissioning course during her fourth year, where she attained first-class honors in Biological Sciences.

4. First female officer trained in UK Military Academy

Lieutenant Owowoh, is 190th Nigerian officer, and a trailblazing figure in the Nigerian military.

At the age of 24, she became the first-ever Nigerian female officer to graduate from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the United Kingdom.

Owowoh was one of the 135 officer cadets to graduate during RMAS’ sovereign’s parade in London on April 12.

5. Promoted to Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army

Notably, Princess’ achievement as the 190th Nigerian graduate and the first female graduate in UK Military Academy earned her a recent promotion to the rank of a lieutenant in the Nigerian Army.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the Nigerian Army promoted and decorated Owowoh.

Looking ahead, Lieutenant Owowoh is committed to representing Nigeria with distinction and creating a positive impact in the world.

