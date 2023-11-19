There is jubilation in the Nigerian Army as Lt. Col. Abubakar-Surajo Imam emerged as the first professor of Mechatronics Engineering

This was contained in a statement issued by the Registrar, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, Brig.-Gen. A.M. Tukur

Imam is the Head, Department of Mechatronics Engineering and Director, Centre for Innovation and Creativity at the NDA

Kaduna state - Nigerian Army has produced its first professor of Mechatronics Engineering, Lt. Col. Abubakar-Surajo Imam.

The Registrar, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, Brig.-Gen. A.M. Tukur disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 17, The Punch reported.

Tukur said Imam was promoted to the rank of a professor after it was ratified during the NDA Council Meeting in September and took effect from October 1, 2023, according to TheCable.

“This recognition not only honours Professor Imam but also highlights the commitment of the Nigerian Defence Academy to acknowledging and rewarding outstanding contributions within its academic community.”

Profile of Nigerian Army gets 1st professor

Imam is an indigene of Kankia in Katsina state.

He bagged his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bayero University, Kano State.

He also holds a Master’s Degree in Mechatronics and a Ph.D. in Mechatronics and Robotics, both from Newcastle University, United Kingdom

He was assigned to the Nigerian Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering after he joined the Nigerian Army as a member of the Short Service Combatant Course 32

Prof Imam spearheaded the founding of the NDA Department of Mechatronic Engineering and the establishment of the Centre for Innovation and Creativity.

Imam is the Head of, Department of Mechatronics Engineering and Director, Centre for Innovation and Creativity at the NDA.

He is also a researcher with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, the Defence Research and Development Bureau, Abuja, Command Engineering Depot, Buffalo Engineering Technology, and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure.

Imam is an Examiner and Member, Central Selection Committee for Master and Ph.D. candidates being sponsored by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.

He is an author and publisher of books that cover Mechatronics; PIC Microcontrollers; Embedded Systems Design; Sensors and Actuators for Embedded Systems; Coding, Robotics and Drone technology for Kids; and Field Manuals for Drone Technology, among others.

