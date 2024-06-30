Government College Ibadan in Oyo state has made history by previewing the high school musical film in Nigeria

The movie, titled Pride Rock: The Chronicles was produced by the 1989 Class of Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association

The film tells the story of the prestigious college from the year of foundation in 1929 through its early formative and transformative years

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ibadan, Oyo state - The 1989 Class of Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association has previewed the first high school musical film produced in Nigeria over the weekend.

The previewed movie, titled Pride Rock: The Chronicles was part of activities marking the 35th-anniversary reunion of the 1989 Class of GCIOBA.

The previewed movie is titled Pride Rock Photo credit: @ojujudeycome

Source: Twitter

The film has nearly 300 teenage actors and features top actors such as Yemi Solade, Bimbo Oshin, Afiz Oyetoro, Ropo Ewenla, Taiwo Ibikunle, Emmanuel Nlemadim, Seun Kentebe, Ralph Niyi, Aisha Lawal, Femi Durojaiye, Joke Muyiwa, Jude Orhora and Andreas Fritzer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 30.

According to the statement, the film tells the story of the prestigious college from the year of foundation in 1929 through its early formative and transformative years.

The prestigious college has produced some of the best personalities across different fields in teh country.

"Arguably, GCI has more old boys who have projected Nigeria and Africa onto the world stage more than any other secondary school in Nigeria. Its story thus deserves to be told as we struggle to rebuild Nigeria and inspire our teeming youths."

An old boy, Olusegun Onayinka said:

“The idea behind this movie is to reproduce the experiences of great men who have passed through Government College Ibadan in order to create a legacy for the school and to serve as a guiding light for the new generation of students and those to come. We are proud to say that this is the first high school musical movie in Nigeria and Africa."

Onayinka said the mobvie is expected that when the film makes its way to cinema houses and other channels.

The director of the film, Samsideen Adesiyan said:

“Pride Rock is the story of ordinary boys who left their villages and towns across Nigeria to converge in Apata, the little village where Government College Ibadan is located. These ordinary boys went on to become great personalities who did extraordinary things that put Nigeria on the global stage. Therefore, for all the young boys currently in the school and those to come, the film is saying 'You can do extraordinary feats no matter who you are now'.

University of Ibadan reportedly increases fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that concerned Nigerians rejected the purported increment of tuition fees for new students of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state.

Sources noted that the new fee expected to be paid by the new students is N412,000 per session.

Legit.ng reports that citizens lamented that the situation would make access to tertiary education difficult for common citizens.

Source: Legit.ng