The Nigerian Army has elevated the ranks of a female officer trained at a UK military academy to the position of lieutenant

The officer, Oluchukwu Owowoh, becomes the first female Nigerian to be trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

She also made history by becoming the first female officer to attain the level in Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of Second Lieutenant Oluchukwu Owowoh to the substantive rank of Lieutenant.

The promotion was confirmed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, and formally decorated at a ceremony held at the Nigerian Defence Academy Officer's Mess and Golf Club on June 26, 2024.

The appointment makes her the first femal officer to attain the position. Image: X/HQArmy

Source: Twitter

According to a statement released by the Nigerian Defence Academy, Lieutenant Owowoh's exceptional track record as a cadet earned her the distinction of becoming the first female Nigerian to be trained at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The NDA Commandant, Major General JO Ochai, praised Lieutenant Owowoh's achievements during the decoration ceremony, which was attended by senior military officers, academic and non-academic staff, and family members.

The post, on the Army's official account, read:

"The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja has authorised the promotion of Second Lieutenant Princess Oluchukwu Owowo to the substantive rank of Lieutenant (Lt)in the Nigerian Army. Speaking during the decoration ceremony which took place today 26 June ,2024 at the Nigerian Defence Academy Officer's Mess and Golf Club, the NDA Commandant Major General JO Ochai extolled the track record of excellence of Lt Owowoh as a cadet which accorded her the rare privilege of becoming the first female Nigerian to be trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as well as her promotion to the new rank."

Police rescue kidnapped victim in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Police Force had been seen in a video rescuing another victim of a kidnapper in the Sabon-Lugbe area of Abuja.

Deji Adeyanju, a journalist who shared the video on social media, identified the victim as Suleiman Sabo, adding that he was kidnapped along with his wife.

In the video, the police were seen obstructing the people in the community from unleashing jungle justice on the kidnapper before he was taken away.

Source: Legit.ng