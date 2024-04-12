24-year-old Princess Owowoh to be commissioned from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom

Owowoh will become the first-ever female officer cadet from Nigeria to graduate from the prestigious military training academy

The excited female officer cadet promised to remain committed to representing Nigeria with pride

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Sandhurst, United Kingdom - Princess Owowoh has made history by becoming the first-ever female officer cadet from Nigeria to graduate from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is recognised as a world-leading military training academy, hence, the reason Other Nations choose to send their personnel there for Officer training.

Princess Owowoh promised to remain committed to representing Nigeria with pride Photo credit: @UKinNigeria

Source: Twitter

In a short video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) @UKinNigeria, the excited female officer thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defence and others for the opportunity to be trained at a world-leading military training academy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She promised to remain committed to representing Nigeria with pride.

"It is a profound honour to be the first Nigerian female officer to be commissioned from the esteemed @RMASandhurst.

“As I look ahead to the future, I am committed to representing Nigeria with pride, and to making a positive difference in the world."

Nigerians react as Princess Owowoh graduates from UK’s Royal Military Academy

@Deaf_Sec01

Congratulations Princess.........I am proud of you and I look forward to see more of Nigeria female folks to step up.

@aje_olukay

God bless you Princess Owowoh, we are so proud of you

@obasi_denco

Congratulations girl!

Nigerians are proud of you

@HisPenX

Congratulations Princess! Fly higher!

@Tjdie9myte

please how does this work, she did a few years at NDA and went to finish out at Sandhurst or she did short service there, thanks.

I'm happy for her, this was my childhood dream. Hope she go and blaze.

Nigerian Army gets first professor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army produced its first professor of Mechatronics Engineering, Lt. Col. Abubakar-Surajo Imam.

The Registrar, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, Brig.-Gen. A.M. Tukur disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Tukur said Imam was promoted to the rank of a professor after it was ratified during the NDA Council Meeting in September and took effect from October 1, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng