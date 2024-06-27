The federal government has launched the National Construction and Household Support Programme during the NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday

Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement and noted that some of the benefits of the programmes includes N50,000 grants to uplift Nigerians and distributed to 100,000 families per state for three months

The presidential spokesman, Ngelale, added that Tinubu approved 155 billion for the purchase of food across the nation

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, June 27, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the National Construction and Household Support Programme during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

What to know about the Household Support Programme

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this disclosure in a statement released to the press on Thursday.

According to the statement shared by Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, Ngelale noted that the programme is aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, strengthening the economy, and providing immediate economic relief for Nigerian households.

Ngelale added that the programme, which was supported by the NEC, includes financial allocations and infrastructure projects across all geo-political zones in the country.

Nigerians to get N50,000 grant

He added that a key component of the programme is the approval of the N50,000 uplift grant to be distributed to 100,000 families per state for three months.

Tinubu approves 155 billion for the purchase of food

Ngelale revealed that another N155 billion was earmarked for the purchase and distribution of assorted foodstuff across the nation to address concerns about food security and affordability.

Other benefits of Tinubu's National Construction and Household Support Programme

He disclosed that the programme will also cater to infrastructure projects, including the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which will traverse seven states and is considered key for agricultural sustainability. He added that the states along this axis form the food belt of the nation.

Other infrastructure initiatives include the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Trans-Saharan Highway. Tinubu also approved full counterpart financing for the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway and the Ibadan-Abuja segment of the Lagos-Kano Standard-Gauge Railway.

