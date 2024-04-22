The Nigerian government has made public its plans to introduce at least 2700 automobiles that are not powered by petroleum products

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that it is ready to roll out 2,700 CNG buses and tricycles before the middle of the year.

The government, in a step towards more climate-friendly automobiles, promises to deliver at least 100 conversion workshops where existing petroleum-fueled vehicles could be reengineered to use compressed natural gas.

CNG, unlike petroleum obtained from crude oil, has relatively low carbon emissions and has been promoted by governments worldwide in a bid to eradicate automobiles that emit excessive greenhouse gases.

The announcement was made by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy on Sunday, April 21.

Onanuga said the step would ease the stiffening pressure on the pump price on Nigerians, the Premium Times reported.

Onanuga said:

"In collaboration with the private sector, the PCNGI is set to deliver 100 conversion workshops and 60 refuelling sites spread across 18 states before the end of this year.”

He made it known that four major plants owned by the private sector, namely Brilliant EV, Mojo, JET, and Mikano, are joining forces with the government in this regard, The Cable Network reported.

Onanuga also announced that a new assembly site is under construction at Lagos/Ibadan expressway where tricycle parts will be assembled. He also noted that Brilliant EV will particularly be in charge of electric vehicle assembly.

He added:

“Brilliant EV will assemble electric vehicles. It is awaiting the SKD parts, which will arrive in due course. The electric vehicles it will produce are meant for states such as Kano and Borno, which do not have access to CNG for now.

Onanuga revealed that the vehicles will be available in Nigerian major cities and tertiary institution campuses.

