Daniel Amokachi has detailed what happened to the private jet he had during his time at the Turkish club Besiktas

The former Nigerian international was one of the richest African players in the late 90s, and there were rumours that he bought a plane

Amokachi explained how the luxury plane became his own, adding that he later returned it due to the high cost of maintenance

The Nigerian football community was agog with the news that Daniel Amokachi acquired a private jet during his stint with Turkish club Besiktas.

Amokachi was so rich, that many believed he had splashed heavy cash getting a plane just to take him around the world at his convenience.

He made 44 appearances for the Nigerian national team and was part of the Super Eagles squad at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups.

Daniel Amokachi had a private jet to himself during his time at Besiktas. Photo: John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

'The Bull' was also a member of the Nigerian Dream Team that won gold at the Atalanta Olympic Games in 1996 and was on the scoresheet in the final against Argentina.

He played for local club Ranchers Bees between 1990 and 1994 before he was snapped up by Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Amokachi had a brief stint with English club Everton before moving to Turkey where he joined Besiktas.

He quickly became a key member of the squad helping the side to the Turkish Cup and the Super Cup.

In an interview with Brila FM, Amokachi provided details on his private jet and how expensive it was to maintain.

He said:

“I was at Besiktas, the set story came when my club was to play a very crucial match in Istanbul and I was in Nigeria to see my mum who was sick at the time.

“The president of the club tried all he could to get me back so he had to send me a private jet which landed in Kaduna to come and pick me. “

“After several clearances in different countries, we landed in Istanbul played the match and won."

Amokachi went further to explain that the president of the club asked if he wanted to have one, to which he responded "yes".

The Besiktas boss then disclosed that he would call his friends who ran an airline business in America. The call was made, and Amokachi was told, “you guys can discuss.”

He continued:

“All I need do was have my name on the airline and at any point, I can call the aircraft to pick me to anywhere in the world.

“I got in contact with them and we got talking. At the end of the day, it was mine. It was all to the Glory of God."

Probed further, Amokachi was asked if the Besiktas president paid for the luxury plane. He responded:

"We did our own portion. I know it must have been expensive. Yes. That was why I gave it back to the company as soon as I stopped playing football.

"Just to fly over a country to get clearance is money, to take care of it is money, to leave it overnight is money."

Daniel Amokachi owned a private jet during his time with Besiktas. Photo: Mark Sandten.

Source: Getty Images

He added that he returned it to the company around the year 2000/01 through a clean negotiation, per Modern Ghana.

Source: Legit.ng