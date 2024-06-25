The Kano state government has paid for the apartment of the daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero

Legit.ng learnt that the family of the former first-clas traditional ruler were served quit notice in Lagos

The spokesperson to the governor, Sanusi Bature, explained how his boss assisted the Ado Bayero family

Kano, Kano state - Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, has assisted one of the daughters of the late Emir of Kano, Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, who was about to be evicted from her apartment in Lagos.

Jummai's brother and their mother were also rescued, according to Daily Trust reported on Tuesday, June 25.

Kano governor Abba Yusuf on Tuesday, June 25, settled the bill for the rent of Kano Princess and her mother at the Morning Side Suits in Victoria Island, Lagos. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

In a statement, Sanusi Bature, the governor’s spokesperson, said he arrived in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to meet with Sunel Kumar, the general manager (GM) of the apartment where the Ado Bayero family had lived since early 2024. Kumar had vowed to evict the Ado Bayero family on Tuesday, June 25.

Leadership newspaper also noted the development.

Jummai reportedly said:

"You came at the right time, we were about to be forcefully evicted from the facility for our inability to pay the rent, they said today is final, we must move out by 3:00 pm and you came just 15 minutes to the time, they have already mobilised youths to remove us out of the apartment. Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) for your arrival."

Legit.ng reports that the former Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero died at 83 in June 2014 following a long illness. At the time of his demise, the monarch was the longest-serving emir in Kano's history.

