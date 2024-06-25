The daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has raised an alarm over the threat of eviction from an accommodation in Lagos

Zainab Jummai Ado-Bayero lamented the lack of access to her father's inheritance since his demise and how appeals to notable figures for assistance have been ignored

She called on the emir of Kano Sanusi II, Abia governor Alex Otti as well as Kano state governor Abba Yusuf while noting they are about to be kicked out from the hotel her family currently resides in

Zainab Jummai Ado- Bayero, the daughter of the late emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has cried out to Abia state governor Alex Otti and Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano state, over the threat to evict her from a Lagos hospitality accommodation.

Ado- Bayero's daughter lament access to father's wealth

As reported by The Guardian, she claimed that ever since the death of her father, she and her siblings had not had access to their father's estate and inheritance.

She also mentioned how effort made to get support from influential figures like late Maitama Sule, Shehu Idris, and Tony Momoh, was unsuccessful.

Zainab also decried how her family's attempt (mother and brother) to secure a good apartment and business from notable men linked to her late father, has been thwarted, leading to their current predicament.

"We tried to plead with notable men whom our father would have wanted to be our father figures, to get us a home and a business, but nothing has happened. They are men like the late Maitama Sule, the late Shehu Idris, Emir of Zaria and the late Tony Momoh, who was my mum's uncle but no respite yet."

Ado Bayero's daughter begs Sanusi, Otti over eviction notice

Speaking further, Zainab explained that her mum and her brother have been in Morning Side Suites for two month now. According to her, they have tried hard to settle the bills but it is a tough situation.

"The general manager of the hotel asked us to vacate yesterday, June 24, 2024, they came with police to evct us but we are still begging them.

"I need Alex Otti to intervene in this situation. I know as a father he wouldn't bear our eviction. I have tried to get to him by sending some of his staff members like J. Martins but I got no response.

"The death of my father put us in danger. I hope I get a positive response from Otti. The current emir of Kano is also aware of our predicament. I pray for peace in Kano state and hope that the governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf also intervenes in this matter because we need help."

