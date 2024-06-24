Muhammadu Sanusi 11's rival, Aminu Ado Bayero has been directed to vacate his mini palace immediately

The Kano state government, led by Abba Kabi Yusuf, issued a quit notice to Bayero, ordering him to vacate the Nasarawa mini palace without delay

Interestingly, the police in Kano state have taken over the Kano emir's palace and dislodged the guards protecting Sanusi following the recent court order on the Emirate tussle

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has served the dethroned emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, a quit notice to vacate the Nasarawa palace where he is currently staying immediately.

Why Governor Yusuf wants Bayero out of mini palace

As reported by The Nation, the governor said he wanted to demolish the dilapidated parts of the property for reconstruction and renovation.

On Sunday, June 23, however, the Kano state government expressed dismay that Bayero was still “squatting” at the Nasarawa palace, saying it was not safe for him to continue to live there, The New Telegraph reported.

Recall that Governor Abba Yusuf had ordered Bayero to vacate the mini palace in Nasarawa. Governor Yusuf's order to demolish the mini palace came hours after the federal high court in Kano on Thursday, June 20, declared the deposition of Bayero as null and void.

The court nullified Muhammad Sanusi II's reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano and quashed Bayero's dethronement.

However, the state government said it would appeal the judgment while it ordered the demolition of the Nasarawa palace occupied by the embattled Bayero.

Kano police dislodge guards protecting Sanusi

Earlier, operatives of the Kano state police command reportedly stormed the emir’s palace and displaced the local guards protecting Muhammadu Sanusi 11, the 16th emir of the ancient city.

The hunters who served as local guards left the palace as soon as the police officers took over the security of the building.

The hunters, known locally as ‘Yan Tauri,’ were drawn from across the state and deployed to the palace. The police presence was a move to secure the main palace for the relocation of Aminu Bayero, the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, following a court order that faulted his dethronement.

