The battle for the Kano royal throne takes a new twist as the court moves forward to a new date with the case by the state government against Ado Bayero

A court in Kano state on Monday, June 24, adjourned a suit seeking to prevent the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and four others from parading as Emirs in the state till July 2

Interestingly, Governor Abba Yusuf has issued a fresh quit notice to Bayero and noted that he wanted to demolish the dilapidated parts of the property for reconstruction and renovation

The Kano State High Court has adjourned till July 2, 2024, a suit seeking to stop the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and four others from parading themselves as Emirs in the state.

As reported by The Punch, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu presided over the court on Monday, June 24.

As reported by NTA News, the case was filed by the Kano state government led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Bayero and the four deposed emirs.

Meanwhile, Kano government earlier clarified that former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje appointed Bayero as the Emir of the eight Metropolitan local governments within Kano city and not for the 44 local governments of the state.

This is after Governor Yusuf had deposed Ado Bayero and four other emirs while reinstating Muhammed Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Despite the governor’s action, Bayero has refused to vacate his Nassarawa palace and has since contested the state government’s action in court.

At the moment, Governor Abba Yusuf has issued a fresh quit notice to Bayero, the 15th emir of Kano and ordered the embattled monarch to vacate his mini-palace immediately. He also ordered for the demolition of the structure.

2 lawyers opt-out from defending Kano govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano royal tussle between Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II became more intense as two lawyers told the federal high court of their plans to withdraw from the suit.

Eyitayo Fatogun, counsel to the Kano state assembly and speaker, begged the court to adjourn its judgment to allow his client to find a new lawyer because he wanted to be recused from the matter.

A. G. Wakil, the representative of the Kano state's attorney general and commissioner of justice and the state government, said he aligned with Fatogun on the move to recuse from the matter.

