FCT, Abuja- Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be invited to conduct an election to resolve the ongoing Kano Emirate tussle between Emirs Muhammad Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sanusi and Bayero have been battling for control of Kano kingdom in the ancient northern city.

Sani said the electoral body should be invited to resolve the tussle between the two contending Emirs.

He said he would volunteer to serve as the returning officer in the election.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, June 21.

In the humorous statement, Sani added that the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) can be used during the election.

He wrote:

“INEC should just be invited to conduct election for the two contending Emirs, I can volunteer to serve as the returning officer. Bivas can be used.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was urged to refrain from interfering in Kano politics because doing so could ruin his presidency.

Buba Galadima, an elder statesman, who gave the advice, said actors don't usually agree on issues regarding Kano politics.

Galadima's statement came days after NNPP national leader Rabiu Kwankwaso accused the federal government of listening to Kano enemies on the rift between Bayero and Sanusi.

Northern lawyers react court sacks Sanusi, reinstates Bayero

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Coalition of Northern Lawyers and Public Interest Activists (NCNLPIA) reacted to the ruling annulling Sanusi II's reinstatement as Emir of Kano in favour of Bayero

The group said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf must acknowledge “that he has lost the battle" as regards the Kano Emirate tussle.

Governor Yusuf was urged to apologise to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero for the humiliation and hardship inflicted upon him

