Kano state government has made a disturbing revelation about the position of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero

The chief press secretary to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state, Sanusi Bature, has disclosed that Bayero is not an emir in the ancient city

Bature made this stunning revelation after a court in Kano ruled against Sanusi's reinstatement and quashed the dethronement of Bayero and other deposed Emirs in the Kano Emirate

The Kano state government, led by Governor Abba Yusuf, has stated that the 14th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, was never officially recognised as an Emir of Kano.

Sanusi Bature, the chief press secretary to Kano state governor, disclosed this in an interview with Arise News TV.

Bature, clarified that former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje appointed Bayero as the Emir of the eight Metropolitan local governments within Kano city and not for the 44 local governments of the state.

Recall that that Yusuf had deposed Ado Bayero while reinstating Muhammed Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Despite the governor’s action, Bayero has refused to vacate his Nassarawa palace and has since contested the state government’s action in court.

But speaking on the matter on Saturday, June 22, Bature explained that:

"The action of the governor was to protect the integrity of the emirate as an institution. The Emirate of Kano pre-dates Nigeria and the country’s constitution, it’s over a thousand year history of people living together under one Emir.

“And the previous administration of Ganduje decided to bastardise that history and take politics into it.

“So, the politicisation of the Emirate is what the Governor promised during his campaign to restore the lost glory of the state, and he's only fulfilling the campaign promise.

“This is not the first time an Emir was deposed, Ganduje did it and Sanusi left Kano for peace to reign. Sanusi is now back to Kano as the 16th Emir after the repealing of the law.

“I want to make it clear that Aminu Ado Bayero was never an Emir of Kano, he was appointed an Emir of eight metropolitan local government of Kano city.

“So, with the revision of the law under one United Kano, the Emirate that Aminu served no longer exists.”

