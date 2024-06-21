Tight Security As Kano Emirs Sanusi, Bayero Lead Friday Prayers at Palaces Despite Court Ruling
- The Kano Emirate tussle has taken a new twist following a recent court judgement that led to the invalidation of Muhammadu Sanusi II's reinstatement
- Despite the court ruling which was delivered in favour of Deposed Emir Ado Bayero, on Friday, the two Emirs of Kano, led separate Jumaat Prayers in their palaces amid tight security
- The photos and video of Sanusi II, who appeared in full traditional regalia as he held prayers at his palace have surfaced online and stirred reactions
On Friday, June 21, the 15th and 16th Emirs of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II, held court sittings in their separate palaces.
Sanusi, Bayero lead prayers amid tight security
The embattled Emirs observed Friday congregation prayers at the Central Mosque and Nassarawa Mini Palace, respectively, Daily Trust reported.
However, security has been reinforced at the Nassarawa mini palace.
The roads behind and beside the facility have been restricted to vehicles by security operatives manning the entrance and exit points.
The Kano Emirate Council confirmed the development on Friday, in a post shared on its X page, accompanied by photos, video of Sanusi II and other worshipers.
How court quashed Bayero's dethronement, sacked Sanusi
Recall that the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman on Thursday, declared the actions taken by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on May 23, 2024, as “null and void”.
The court also voided the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 that reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.
The actions taken by the state governor on May 23, 2024 included the deposition of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the reversal of the status of the emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye emirates to that of district heads, following the collapse of their emirates into Kano Emirate.
Based on the law, the governor had also re-appointed the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the 16th Emir of Kano.
Photos, video surface online
Watch the video below as Sanusi lead Friday prayer; The photos of the development has also surfaced on the social media X.
Bayero and his people
“We won't evict deposed Emir Bayero” - Police
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state police commissioner, AIG Usaini Gumel, has given reasons why the police ignored Governor Abba Yusuf’s directive on the eviction of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.
Speaking in a telephone interview with The Punch on Friday, June 21, the police commissioner said obeying the governor’s eviction order would be tantamount to “jumping the gun”.
According to him, the same government that gave the order had filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.
