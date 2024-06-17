Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has been accused of rewarding its good and diligent members with frustration and punishment

A member of the church, Funsho Olufemi, said RCCG uses the system of use and dump to chase away those who helped the church grow

Olufemi said suspending Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and his wife over a birthday party after the death of late Access Holding CEO, Herbert Wigwe was a lame reason

Lagos state - A member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Funsho Olufemi, has accused the church of using and dumping its diligent pastor following the resignation of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

Olufemi said Iluyomade is not the first pastor RCCG to be treated in this way and manner.

He said former RCCG pastors had gone through the phase the Iloyomades are currently experiencing.

According to Leadership, he stated this while speaking with journalists in Lagos.

“I wish to make it crystal clear that this use and dump system did not start today. What happened to the Iluyomades is a culture in RCCG. The RCCG has long been rewarding its good and diligent members with frustration and punishment. Those who helped the church to grow are cast away like worthless orange peels.”

He alleged that RCCG chased their pastors away once the church gained ground and became popular and influential.

The frustrated member listed Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tony Rapu of This Present House, and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of The Trinity House as former RCCG pastors who were used and dumped by the church.

He added that Pastor Agu Irukwu, who heads the RCCG in London was forced to step aside last year and was replaced by a young Yoruba Pastor.

Olufemi argued that the Iluyomades have done so much to build God’s church and to strengthen Christianity in Nigeria.

“How can a Pastor build a structure like Trinity Towers, RCCG’s best building in the world and the best way to appreciate his effort is to force him out of the church in a deceitful manner that seeks to humiliate him and his wife? With a lame reason that his wife had a birthday party after the death of a member of the church, although very sad, as an excuse to force them out.”

“Where is God in all these acts of man’s inhumanity to his fellow man? Why is RCCG looking so political, so devoid of soul and human feeling?”

New pastor takes over at RCCG City of David

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Charles Kpandei was appointed as the parish pastor of RCCG's City of David parish in Lagos state.

Kpandei took over following the suspension of Pastor Iluyomade, by the leadership of the church.

The report reveals that a renowned audit firm is scrutinizing the parish’s finances amid claims of a N320 million debt, following Iluyomade’s suspension on June 1, 2024.

