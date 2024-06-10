Pastor Charles Kpandei has been appointed as the parish pastor of RCCG's City of David parish in Lagos state

Kpandei took over following the suspension of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, by the leadership of the church

Iluyomade was suspended over the extravagant birthday party of his wife shortly after the death of Herbert Wigwe and investigation into his affairs at the parish, has commenced

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Pastor Charles Kpandei has resumed as the senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)'s City of David parish in Lagos state, following Pastor Idowu Iluyomade's suspension.

Pastor Charles Kpandei replaces Pastor Idowu Iluyomade at RCCG City of David parish. Photo credit: RCCG Resurrection Lekki, @PastorID

Source: Facebook

RCCG City of David parish: Iluyomade replaced

Recall that Iluyomade was suspended following the extravagant birthday party of his wife shortly after the death of Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc.

But on Sunday, June 9, Kpandei replaced Pastor Iluyomade as he resumed at the City of David parish.

According to Church Times, on resumption, Kpandei first introduced himself to the church and then preached on the subject of heaven.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, June 10, Kpandei urged members to welcome one another to the church during the second service of the City of David.

He said:

“Are you really happy to be in church today? For those of you who are just coming for the second service, it is important to tell you that I am called Pastor Charles Kpandei.

“You need that name because you are going to tell somebody that on behalf of Pastor Charles Kpandei, you are welcome to church today.”

City of David parish undergoes audit

As reported by Vanguard, before proceeding with the main message, he led a prayer, asking for God’s blessings upon the City of David and citing Nehemiah 13:14.

The report reveals that a renowned audit firm is scrutinizing the parish’s finances amid claims of a N320 million debt, following Iluyomade’s suspension on June 1, 2024.

During the church service on June 9, one of the pastors announced that the church had spent approximately N15 million on the construction of the Trinity Tower between June 1 and 8.

However, the pastor informed the congregation that the parish still had an outstanding debt of N320 million, as shown on the financial sheet displayed on the screen.

Interestingly, a source within the church stated that Iluyomade was transferred to another parish.

He said:

“It is normal to have a change in leadership. Most RCCG pastors go on transfer. The church transfers pastors around and both Pastors Iluyomade and Kanpdei were due for transfers.

“Both of them have done more than eight years as regional pastors and were actually transferred. RCCG pastors can even been transferred abroad. It has nothing to do with any event or politics. They were both due for transfers.”

Pastor Adeboye calls for prayer amid hardship

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked Nigerians to turn back to God to ask for blessings.

The pastor admitted that the state of things in the coutry is deplorable and ask that people seek for succor from the almighty God above.

Source: Legit.ng