2027: Is Delta Governor Decamping from PDP to APC? Ally Speaks Out
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Asaba, Delta state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Charles Aniagwu, the Delta state commissioner for works (rural roads and public information), has debunked reports of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's possible exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to Aniagwu, the rumours that the governor is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon are “wishful thinking”.
The government official said in an interview with Arise News on Friday, January 17:
“For us in Delta State, the PDP is heavily pronounced and profound in our blood stream. Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is not only a proud member of the PDP but a leader, and a performing governor who can be regarded as poster governor for the PDP. Gov. Oborevwori is not in the business of jumping ship .”
Watch the video below:
Prominent PDP lawmakers defect to APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC secured an additional seat in the house of representatives following the defection of Abubakar Gumi from the PDP.
Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the news during a plenary session, reading Gumi’s defection letter on the House floor.
Gumi, who represents the Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in Zamfara state, cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP ranks in his constituency as the reason for changing party.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.