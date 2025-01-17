Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Asaba, Delta state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Charles Aniagwu, the Delta state commissioner for works (rural roads and public information), has debunked reports of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's possible exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Aniagwu, the rumours that the governor is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon are “wishful thinking”.

The government official said in an interview with Arise News on Friday, January 17:

“For us in Delta State, the PDP is heavily pronounced and profound in our blood stream. Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is not only a proud member of the PDP but a leader, and a performing governor who can be regarded as poster governor for the PDP. Gov. Oborevwori is not in the business of jumping ship .”

Prominent PDP lawmakers defect to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC secured an additional seat in the house of representatives following the defection of Abubakar Gumi from the PDP.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the news during a plenary session, reading Gumi’s defection letter on the House floor.

Gumi, who represents the Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in Zamfara state, cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP ranks in his constituency as the reason for changing party.

