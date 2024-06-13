Suspended Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, and his wife, Dr. Siju, have reportedly resigned as pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

A source said Iluyomade’s resignation has not been accepted by the RCCG governing council.

It was also gathered that Iluyomade is being pressured to start his ministry by an influential group

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The former Regional Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, Region 20, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, and his wife, Dr. Siju, have reportedly resigned as pastors of the church.

Legit.ng recalls Iluyomade was suspended following the extravagant birthday party of his wife shortly after the death of Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc.

Iluyomade is being pressured to start his ministry by an influential group Photo credit: @PastorID

Source: Twitter

The new development is coming after he refused to serve his three-month suspension and transfer to another parish in the Ebute Meta area in Lagos.

As reported by Vanguard, a source close to Iluyomade said the former senior pastor’s resignation has not been accepted by the RCCG governing council.

“Since he is serving a suspension, the resignation has not been accepted by the governing council. The council will not meet until August when the suspension will lapse. The church has an exit procedure for pastors ofhis calibree.”

It was also gathered that Iluyomade is being pressured to start his ministry by an influential group within the Apapa Family.

“Whether it is for self-gains and desires just the way they influenced Pastor Ituah Ighodalo to resign from the RCCG and establish their ministries, only God knows.”

New pastor takes over at RCCG City of David

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Charles Kpandei was appointed as the parish pastor of RCCG's City of David parish in Lagos state

Kpandei took over following the suspension of Pastor Iluyomade, by the leadership of the church.

The report reveals that a renowned audit firm is scrutinizing the parish’s finances amid claims of a N320 million debt, following Iluyomade’s suspension on June 1, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng