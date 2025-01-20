Suspended RCCG Pastor Iluyomade Starts New Church, Videos From His Sunday Service Trend
- Suspended RCCG Pastor Idowu Iluyomade has finally launched his own church as videos from his Sunday service surfaced online
- The name and location of the new church have also emerged as a video showed him and some members dancing during a Sunday service
- Videos from Pastor Idowu Iluyomade's new church come months after he was replaced at RCCG City of David Parish
Suspended senior pastor of the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, has opened his own church in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.
On Sunday, January 19, videos from Iluyomade's church emerged on social media. A series of clips showed the clergyman dancing with his members as they appreciated God during the Sunday service.
Iluyomade, who was suspended in RCCG in 2024, now owns a church in Lagos named “Family Fellowship."
However, the pastor's wife, Siju Iluyomade, was not spotted in the videos which are trending online.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iluyomade was replaced at the City of David parish following the public criticisms over his wife, Siju's extravagant 60th birthday party.
The party came a few days after the tragic death of Nigerian businessman Herbert Wigwe, a prominent member of the church.
Following the criticism, in June 2024, the RCCG Governing Council of the church suspended Iluyomade for three months and replaced him with Pastor Charles Kpandei of RCCG Resurrection Parish.
RCCG went on to appoint a new pastor, Kayode Pitan, to replace Iluyomade at the City of David Parish in Lagos, marking the end of the latter's tenure.
Watch a video of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and his members dancing at his new church below:
Below is another video from the church service below:
Below is a flyer announcing Pastor Ilumoyade's new church:
Check out another video below:
Reactions as Idowu Iluyomade starts own church
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many criticised Idowu Iluyomade. Others made claims about how Nigerian churches were business-oriented. Read the comments below:
smart_futune reacted:
"New investment branch."
oluwatofunmi_ayomi said:
"Na wa oo."
itzpre_ commented:
"Flavor to lead Thanksgiving praise session soon, over."
bigpsamy22 said:
"Nice bussiness center they don bring good instrumentalist make them give una oblee make una think say na road to heaven una Dey go una go cry no worry."
zoba_king stated:
"Aah! Is Flavour absent? He should be the head of choir o."
real_helen11 reacted:
"And how many members does he have now. Just because people love them a lot when they are serving in a church, they think when they leave, every member will follow them. If all these people am seeing here followed him from RCCG, they will all go back."
simplyolaangel_ commented:
"They asked him to move to another branch in ebute meta. But he declined and resigned. He was not chased away o. I think the ebute meta branch no go catch enough money. Na him baba resign o."
RCCG member reacts to Iluyomade’s resignation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a member of the RCCG kicked against Iluyomade's resignation.
A member, Funsho Olufemi, accused the church of using and dumping its diligent pastor.
He said former RCCG pastors had gone through the phase the Iloyomades are currently experiencing.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
