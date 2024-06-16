Eid al-Adha: Arewa Youths Advise Ado Bayero amid Kano Emirate Tussle
- The Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF) has praised the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, for his dedication to progress and peace and urged him to forgive his enemies
- The group called Bayero a "symbol of peace, progress, and stability" and urged him to continue guiding the people of Kano with his wisdom
- The AYAF also called for peace and unity among the citizens of Kano and urged them to celebrate Eid al-Adha with love and kindness
Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion
Kano, Nigeria - The Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF) has hailed the 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, for his commitment to progress and development, urging him to forgive his enemies amidst the royal tussle in the emirate.
In a statement signed by its president, Alhaji Nuhu Magaji, the group hailed the monarch's unwavering dedication to the peace and progress of the state, describing him as a symbol of stability.
"We stand in solidarity with Emir Bayero, a symbol of peace, progress, and stability," said Magaji in a statement.
"His wise leadership and vision have been a shining example to our generation."
The group urged him to "forgive those who have wronged him and continue to guide the people of Kano and all the Emirates with his wisdom."
"His leadership and counsel are now more crucial than ever, and we implore him to remain a beacon of hope and inspiration to our generation," Magaji added.
Kano emirate tussle: Group calls for peace
The AYAF also called for peace and unity among Kano citizens, urging them to "celebrate Eid al-Adha with love, kindness, and compassion, emulating the virtues of Emir Bayero."
"We call on all Kano citizens to remain peaceful and united, working together for the greater good of our state. Let us celebrate Eid al-Adha with love, kindness, and compassion, emulating the virtues of Emir Bayero," Magaji said.
Legit.ng notes that Bayero, who was deposed and replaced by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, has taken legal action, challenging his removal and seeking to nullify the law that led to his dethronement.
Court awards N10m charges in Bayero's favour
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Kano awarded Bayero N10 million on Friday, June 14, for the breach of his fundamental rights, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.
Justice Simon Amobeda ruled that it was wrong for the Kano state governor to order Bayero’s arrest without lawful justification.
Source: Legit.ng
