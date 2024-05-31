A Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, has explained why HRH Aminu Ado Bayero is still the Emir of Kano

Hassan said the federal high court has halted the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Hassan explained Bayero remains the Emir until the Kano state government appeals the order and it is set aside

Kano state - A professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, said legally speaking, HRH Aminu Ado Bayero is still the Emir of Kano and not Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Hassan explained that the federal high court has halted the use of the new Emirates law passed by the Kano state house of assembly.

He added that the court also stopped the reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

The Kano-based lawyer stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, May 30.

According to Hassan, Emir Bayero remains the monarch of the ancient until the Kano state government appeals the order and the court sets aside its order.

Hassan said Kano state procuring an order from a court of coordinate jurisdiction is an abuse of the court process.

“The Federal High Court has halted the use of the new Emirates law and also the re-enthronement of Sanusi. Whoever has a grievance of whatever kind against must go to that court or appeal and not procure an order from a court of coordinate jurisdiction. That is an abuse of the court process and the CJN's intervention is very much justified. Legally speaking, HRH Aminu Ado Bayero is the Emir of Kano as things currently stand.”

Hassan added by saying:

“The FHC can set its order aside if sufficient cause is shown, there is also the fact that the main application may not favour the applicants.”

He concluded by saying that since a case has been instituted by the Bayero’s camp, the court must confirm and endorse Sanusi’s reinstatement for the former CBN governor to be Emir of Kano.

Chiefs order Sanusi to vacate Kano Emir's palace

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Sanusi was ordered to vacate the royal palace immediately on Wednesday, May 29.

The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria gave the order after the federal high court order ordered Sanusi II to vacate the palace on Tuesday, May 28. The chiefs said Sanusi II should stop trying to sneak back into the Kano Emir's palace through the back door.

The chiefs said it was illegal and unacceptable to occupy a palace and also reign as king without the support of the people.

