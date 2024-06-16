Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his Eid-el-Kabir message, called on Nigerians to pray for the country

Tinubu called on Nigerians to reflect on the significance of Eid-el-Kabir and to include prayers for the nation's peace, stability, and progress

Tinubu reassured Nigerians of his administration's commitment to enhancing economic growth, revitalizing key sectors

Lagos state-As Muslims across Nigeria celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called upon all Nigerians to include the nation in their prayers for enduring peace and stability.

The president emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and progress as essential pillars for national advancement.

He said:

"I celebrate with the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, a festival that signifies sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

"I call on all citizens to spare a prayer for our nation for continuous peace and stability, while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress."

Prayer for acceptance and unity

Tinubu extended his congratulations to the Muslim faithful and invoked prayers for the acceptance of their supplications and acts of obedience by Allah.

Call for collective action

Tinubu urged all Nigerians to reflect deeply on the meaning of Eid-el-Kabir, emphasizing its relevance to national unity and development.

"Sacrifice and duty are foundational elements in nation-building. It requires collective purpose, willpower, and action to effect substantial change."

Commitment to national development

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Nigerians over the past year, Tinubu reassured the nation of ongoing efforts towards economic growth and development under his administration, Vanguard reported.

"I acknowledge the sacrifices made by Nigerians as we steer our nation towards a path of growth and development. The outcomes are beginning to show with a strengthening economy and revitalized sectors."

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritizing all Nigerians' physical, social, and economic security.

Tinubu observes Eid prayer at Dodan barracks in Lagos

Earlier, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined the Muslim faithful to observe Eid Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Tinubu was joined by his family members; Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, among other aides and associates.

