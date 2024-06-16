Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan generously gifted her former classmate, Bose Ogedengbe, N1 million during Eid-el-Kabir

The senator's N5 million giveaway announcement on Facebook received significant engagement

This act of kindness has garnered widespread admiration, highlighting the positive use of social media

As Muslims throughout Nigeria celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central demonstrated a heartwarming act of generosity by profoundly impacting her former classmate, Bose Ogedengbe, with a gift of N1 million as part of the festive occasion.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously announced a N5 million giveaway on her Facebook page to mark the festive occasion, which garnered over 20,000 comments, 1,000 shares, and 31,000 likes.

While reviewing the entries, she noticed a comment from Ogedengbe, her old schoolmate, who had entered the giveaway, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Inspired by their shared history and the festive atmosphere, the senator astonished Ogedengbe with a generous gift of N1 million.

Overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude, the recipient expressed deep appreciation upon hearing the news.

This act of kindness has garnered widespread praise and admiration, embodying the true spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, which focuses on sharing blessings and demonstrating compassion to others.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's initiative also underscores the positive use of social media platforms, demonstrating her dedication to connecting with her constituents and positively impacting their lives.

Her generosity has inspired many, sparking a ripple effect encouraging others to spread love and kindness within their communities.

Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu calls for prayers amid economic hardship

Earlier, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu called upon all Nigerians to include the nation in their prayers for enduring peace and stability.

The president emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and progress as essential pillars for national advancement.

Tinubu extended his congratulations to the Muslim faithful and invoked prayers for the acceptance of their supplications and acts of obedience by Allah.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Nigerians over the past year, Tinubu reassured the nation of ongoing efforts towards economic growth and development under his administration.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritizing all Nigerians' physical, social, and economic security.

Source: Legit.ng