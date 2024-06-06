The hearing on the Kano emirate tussle has begun at the federal high court complex sitting at court road in Kano

Legit.ng reports that there was a noticeable presence of armed security personnel in and around the facility

The crisis in the state started in May when the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, deposed Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano, alongside some traditional rulers

Kano, Kano state - There is a heavy presence of security in and around the federal high court in Kano as the hearing on the emirate tussle begins on Thursday, June 6.

As reported by Daily Trust, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army and officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) were seen guarding every entrance to the court and the streets leading to the court building.

Aminu Ado Bayero (right) was recently sacked by the Kano state government and immediately replaced with Muhammadu Sanusi II. Photo credits: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Aminu Ado Bayero

The nationwide strike on Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4, by the organised labour over the minimum wage, had affected the court's planned sitting.

It is understood that the court will listen to the restraining order on the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Legit.ng had reported that Sanusi and Alhaji Ado Bayero have asserted claims to the position of Emir and are acting as such from two different palaces.

While Sanusi is ruling from the main palace, Bayero is at the mini palace at the Nassarawa GRA of the city.

Kano, one of the north’s volatile states, has the largest voting strength in the region.

Some stakeholders have asked President Bola Tinubu to wade into the controversy surrounding the Kano Emirship tussle before it degenerated into chaos.

